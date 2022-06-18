Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 620 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1,240.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

DocuSign stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

