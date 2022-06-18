Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arch Resources were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $213,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 77.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 38,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 62.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

