OptionRoom Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $207,079.48 and $54,906.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $729.24 or 0.03836696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00105094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00095609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013916 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

