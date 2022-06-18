Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.0055457.

Shares of MXCHY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

