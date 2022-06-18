Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Organovo alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.