Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.36

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 8120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.