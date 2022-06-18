Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 895,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

