Oxen (OXEN) Trading 24.4% Lower This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $302,521.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,192.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.77 or 0.05214503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00024523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00235031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00609146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00541154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00070407 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004162 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,737,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

