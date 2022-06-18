Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.56) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,940 ($23.55) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,201.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,233.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,830 ($34.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

