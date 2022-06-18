Pariax LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pariax LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.12 and its 200 day moving average is $374.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

