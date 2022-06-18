Park National Corp OH Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $83.07 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

