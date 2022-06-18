Park National Corp OH Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.