Park National Corp OH Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.
DHR stock opened at $238.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.