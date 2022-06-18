Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.97 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.09.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

