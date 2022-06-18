Park National Corp OH Sells 15,367 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,814 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Halliburton by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 119,984 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $487,897,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 511,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 246,825 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

