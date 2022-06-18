Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

