Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.97 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

