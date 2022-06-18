Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $257.30

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $257.30 and last traded at $259.22, with a volume of 5008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.82.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.