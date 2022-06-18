Peel Hunt Upgrades Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) to Buy

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KYYWF. Barclays lowered their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 3,150 ($38.23) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Liberum Capital began coverage on Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $45.05.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

