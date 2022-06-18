PERL.eco (PERL) Price Tops $0.0134

PERL.eco (PERL) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, PERL.eco has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One PERL.eco coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. PERL.eco has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $615,853.00 worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PERL.eco

PERL.eco (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation. PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens. PerlinX also leverages the UMA protocol to generate synthetic assets. Each asset will have its own price feed, which is powered by UMA's Data Verification Mechanism (DVM), a decentralized oracle that's designed to solve the problem of centralized and corruptible oracle price feeds. All synthetic assets on PerlinX will have the prefix px (eg. pxGold, pxCarbon, etc). Every synthetic asset created using the PerlinX platform will require PERL as collateral. Perlin's mission is to bridge legacy financial systems and products to DeFi and democratizing market access for all. Perlin is focused on helping to create more efficient, equitable, and open marketplaces and economies that can benefit everyone everywhere. As the first ever project in the world to enable synth asset minting based on UMA Protocol – we’re now one step closer in the grand vision. PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets. “

PERL.eco Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERL.eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PERL.eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

