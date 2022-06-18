Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.95. 12,262,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.