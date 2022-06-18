Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

