Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Phore has a total market cap of $199,774.68 and $2.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,199,482 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

