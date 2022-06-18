PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.30

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 1385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $11,458,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18,205.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 329,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 327,699 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 62.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 566,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 218,626 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 440,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

