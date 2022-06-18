Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Decreased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,370,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 435,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 444,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 444,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after buying an additional 114,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.14. 179,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,001. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.