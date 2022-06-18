Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

