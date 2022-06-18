Plasma Finance Trading Down 31.9% This Week (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $607,776.61 and approximately $5,341.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005583 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.17 or 0.01119220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

