Playcent Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,276.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $274,844.10 and approximately $2,276.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

