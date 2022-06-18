Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 587,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTI opened at $1.21 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

