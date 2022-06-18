Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,600 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 949,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,612. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.70%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

