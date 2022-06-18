Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.17) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.60) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.10).

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 661.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,630.50 ($19.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

