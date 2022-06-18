Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BPOP opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. Popular has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Popular news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Popular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Popular by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

