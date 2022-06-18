Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Post were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Post by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POST traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $82.99.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

