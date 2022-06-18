Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBPB. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. The business had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

