Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $71.44 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 26349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.

Specifically, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,747. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after buying an additional 158,536 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1,092.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

