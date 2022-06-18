Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.35 ($0.13), with a volume of 75628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £7.50 million and a PE ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a €0.38 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

