Private Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,540 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.