Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

