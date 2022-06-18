Private Asset Management Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

