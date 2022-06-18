Private Asset Management Inc. Has $615,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after acquiring an additional 984,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

