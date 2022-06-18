Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $466,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $167.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

