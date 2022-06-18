Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $446.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $380.30 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.25 and its 200 day moving average is $524.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

