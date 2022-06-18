Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,163 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $473.35 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $461.85 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $559.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.50.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.