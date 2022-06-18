Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,029 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.31.

ALL opened at $120.56 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

