Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.28.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.13.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

