Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $92,526,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. The company has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

