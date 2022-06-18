PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Head-To-Head Survey

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 47.79 -$59.85 million N/A N/A LENSAR $34.46 million 1.97 -$19.60 million ($2.20) -2.81

LENSAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. LENSAR has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.72%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A LENSAR -57.39% -37.77% -31.56%

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats LENSAR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About LENSAR (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

