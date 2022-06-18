Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
IPDN stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 18.70.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.
About Professional Diversity Network (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
