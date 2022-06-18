Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

IPDN stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 18.70.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

