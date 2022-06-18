Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $205.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 211.03 ($2.56), with a volume of 1192364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.20 ($2.64).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.19. The company has a market capitalization of £524.81 million and a PE ratio of -16.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 296.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.19), for a total value of £30,384.39 ($36,878.74).

About Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

