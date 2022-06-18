Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3,766.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in General Mills were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

